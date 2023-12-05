Christmas gift inspiration from the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 5th December 2023 16:45

If you're looking for some gift inspiration this Christmas then why not pop along to Towcester Mill Brewery's Bottle Shop!





The Mill's very own seasonal special, Santa's Tipple, is now available in 500ml bottles, either as a single bottle in a beer cracker, in a three bottle gift pack, a festive jute bag (pictured) or a mixed case of 12. "Santa's Tipple is our seasonal, warming ruby ale," explained brewery director, John Evans, "but in previous years has been a relatively strong 6.2% abv. However, this year, we have reduced the abv to 5.4%, whilst maintaining its full bodied, plum pudding festive notes, perfect for the Christmas table and to give as gifts!"





The Brewery's Bottle Shop also sells their core six bottled beers, ranging from a 3.8% abv amber ale, Crooked Hooker, to a strong stout, Black Fire, at 5.2% abv. "You can also Click & Collect or alternatively have your gift delivered to the local area if you can't pop into the shop itself," added John.





This year, the Mill has also introduced new branded bottle openers and brought back their branded pint glasses, so you can mix and match and make up your own hamper! There's also a brand new beer cracker for just £5 and Towcester Mill's very own gift vouchers starting from £10.





And that's not it! "We have a wide range of ciders from Northamptonshire based Saxby's as well as our Watermeadow Gin and festive gift packs from Warner's for all you gin lovers," added John. "We obviously believe in shopping and supporting local so whether you want to spend just a little or are happy to splash out we are bound to have the ideal gift!"





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Towcester Mill Brewery's Bottle Shop is located at the Brewery down Chantry Lane in the heart of Towcester. The shop is open six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday, 12pm-5pm. Alternatively visit their online Christmas shop at

