Partner with Northampton Pride 2024!

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th January 2024 09:19

Would you like to put your business or organisation in front of thousands of people while demonstrating your support for West Northamptonshire's LGBTQ+ community?

Applications are now open for local groups, organisations, or businesses to sponsor the Northampton Pride festival 2024, taking place on Saturday 13 July 2024, and show their commitment to creating a tolerant and fair society for all while celebrating our fabulous LGBTQ+ community.

Now in its 7th year, the event is organised by the Northampton Pride Committee and West Northamptonshire Council’s LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum and features live performances, walkabout entertainers, stalls, food and much more for people to participate in.

This year’s event will once again take place at University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus with a programme of entertainment and activities, which last year, saw thousands of people attend from Northamptonshire and surrounding areas, creating an unforgettable buzz within the town.

The Pride Parade, which has become a central part of the celebrations, involved more than 200 people, made up of more than 10 organised local groups and paid performers, and joined by members of the public. Over 50 stalls took part on the day, including a range of LGBTQ groups, local services, inclusive sports clubs and local independent businesses, all showcased across our social media channels for thousands of people to see.

The council has a range of sponsorship packages on offer including the option to tailor packages to individual businesses’ needs.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “As a council we are committed to promoting equality and diversity in all aspects of our work and supporting the LGBTQ+ community all year round. We are looking for organisations who share this ambition to support this event and demonstrate their commitment to inclusion for everyone. Get in touch today to discuss the wide range of packages on offer.”

Find out more about the Northampton Pride event and available sponsorship packages on the WNC website.

