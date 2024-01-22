Eligible households to benefit from funding to make their homes more efficient

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 22nd January 2024 08:50

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched the second phase of the Homes Upgrade Grant. The scheme is designed to make a significant impact by ensuring that eligible households have access to affordable, energy-efficient heating solutions.

WNC have partnered with Agility Eco to deliver this scheme and to arrange and carry out the improvement assessment and all the retrofit work.

To be eligible for the scheme, homeowners must meet the following criteria:

- Applicants for the scheme must not use a mains gas connection for heating

- Applicants must have a Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) score of D or below, which can be found in an up-to-date Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). Residents will be supported with this part of the eligibility process during application. Residents will be provided with a free EPC where they do not already have one.

- Applicants must have a total household annual income of £31,000 or below or live in an eligible low-income postcode area. The list of eligible postcode areas has been selected by the Government and you can check your postcode via this link.

check your postcode via this link. - For rented homes, tenants must have permission from their landlord, who is required to provide a financial contribution of at least one-third towards the work.

- If you are in a rented property, the financial eligibility criteria relate to you, not your landlord.

- Funding is only available if your landlord has a portfolio of four properties or fewer and the funding cannot be used to meet their existing legal minimum energy efficiency requirements.

How to Check Eligibility:

You can check if your property has an EPC and learn about your SAP score by atFind an energy certificate - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

West Northamptonshire Council understands that energy efficiency needs may change over time. If work has been done on your property since your last EPC assessment, your SAP score may have improved. Our dedicated installers will be able to verify your eligibility during your assessment.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Strategy and for Sustainability, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this Government initiative in order to provide support to residents with vital funding through the second phase of the Home Upgrade Grant. This is an important opportunity for local residents to improve their homes and save money on their energy bills and I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to find out more. It is also a huge step in the right direction towards our Net Zero 2030 commitment, as this grant will enable residents to reduce their carbon emissions”.

You can access information and apply for the grant here.

