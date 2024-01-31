What's On at the Mill - February 2024

If you're looking for a warm and cosy pub to pop to while the nights are still long and the days short then Towcester Mill Brewery is the place to be!





Whatever the weather might bring, a warm welcome awaits, so just pop in when you're out and about and grab a drink, catch some music or enjoy some street food.



Here's what is lined up this month:

Thursday 1 February 2024 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Friday 2 Feb - RUGBY SIX NATIONS STARTS

Tuesday 6 Feb - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Sunday 11 Feb - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 15 Feb - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 16 Feb - CRAIG LIVE

Tues 6 Feb with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 10 Feb

and Gurkha Street Food on Sat 24 Feb PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!







