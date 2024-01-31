  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

What's On at the Mill - February 2024

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st January 2024 12:10
If you're looking for a warm and cosy pub to pop to while the nights are still long and the days short then Towcester Mill Brewery is the place to be!  

Whatever the weather might bring, a warm welcome awaits, so just pop in when you're out and about and grab a drink, catch some music or enjoy some street food.

Here's what is lined up this month:
  • Thursday 1 February 2024 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Friday 2 Feb - RUGBY SIX NATIONS STARTS
  • Tuesday 6 Feb - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 11 Feb - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 15 Feb - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 16 Feb - CRAIG LIVE
  • Thursday 29 Feb - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • Tues 6 Feb with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 10 Feb
  • and Gurkha Street Food on Sat 24 Feb
Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

Comments

