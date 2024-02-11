Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team becomes first motorsport team to sign The Climate Pledge

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 11th February 2024 09:05

The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has become the first motorsport team to sign The Climate Pledge, a commitment from some of the world's top companies to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040.

was founded in 2019 by Global Optimism and Amazon with the objective of contributing to the achievement of the

by 2040, 10 years ahead of the international target. The team joins over 450 organisations who have signed The Climate Pledge, as part of our commitment to a more sustainable future.

By signing The Climate Pledge, signatories commit to transparency around the implementation of their decarbonisation strategies and their actions taken to neutralise any remaining emissions with quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets.

Through the group, we will be able to share best practice and take joint action with fellow signatories as we transition toward a Net Zero carbon future.

"Signing The Climate Pledge is another demonstration of our intent to perform to the highest standard on sustainability. We want to win through sustainable high performance, and to win within the societal and planetary boundaries which exist. The ability to collaborate with many of these leading organisations, striving for the same goal, offers considerable benefits for all signatories."

As a team, we are progressing on our journey to meet our target of Race Team controlled Net Zero in 2030. Having assessed our full supply chain emissions last year, we are developing Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) aligned near term and Net Zero targets for those emissions, and our commitment to The Climate Pledge confirms our intent to achieve Net Zero across all scopes by 2040.

We have already taken bold action to address and significantly reduce our emissions by purchasing alternative fuels for both land and air travel. In 2022, savings of over 2,600 tCO2 were achieved through pioneering investment into Sustainable Aviation Fuel through a book and claim model, with a resulting 21% reduction in our air travel emissions.

Following a successful trial, the use of HVO100 biofuel in our race and hospitality trucks and generators during the 2023 European season saved 339 tCO2.

"Joining The Climate Pledge consolidates our commitment to sustainability and our existing strategy to achieve Race Team controlled Net Zero by 2030 and Net Zero across all scopes by 2040. We have already taken important steps towards Net Zero through our biofuel initiatives and our investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel. With sustainability embedded throughout our team, we are on track to meet our targets and helping our suppliers to go further and faster in achieving theirs."

"We need every sector to join us in reducing global emissions, so we're delighted to welcome the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to The Climate Pledge. We look forward to collaborating with the team on solutions as it races to be net-zero carbon by 2040."



