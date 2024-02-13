  • Bookmark this page

Third round of grant funding launched to help recruit volunteers in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 13th February 2024 09:51

Are you a Voluntary or a Community Sector organisation looking to recruit more volunteers and help your local community?

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched a third round of grant funding which aims to create additional volunteering opportunities in West Northants.

Local charities, voluntary or community groups, clubs, community interest companies, and not for profit organisations are invited to apply for a grant up to £1,500 to recruit new volunteers for use for projects which address a local community need.

This Community Funding Grant Scheme has received £47,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to fund these creation of additional volunteering projects.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our communities are at the heart of everything we do and we’re thrilled to be offering this third round of funding to support and enable our Community and Voluntary Sector organisations to continue their valuable work.

“This funding will help improve the lives of local people and I encourage all those who are eligible to get in touch with our Grants Team to find out more.”

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

If you would like an application form or wish to speak to the Community Funding Grants Team about your project or your eligibility to apply for this grant, email: communitygrants@westnorthants.gov.uk including your contact telephone number.

More information about the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) can be on the Gov website.

