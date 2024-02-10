Win Exclusive F1 Prizes This February Half Term At Silverstone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 10th February 2024 09:20

Rapid racers have the chance to get behind the wheel to win fantastic F1 prizes this February half term at Silverstone Museum.

For a limited time (from February 10th – 25th 2024) the race is on to beat Fernando Alonso’s 2005 pole-setting lap around Silverstone Circuit, driving on the Museum’s state-of-the-art simulators, where the time to beat is 1:19.905 for the chance to win some exclusive F1 merch from Memento Exclusives.

Determined drivers can pit their racing skills on the Museum’s custom-built, professional grade sims to be in the race to win Formula One prizes, including a Fernando Alonso signed Aston Martin bodywork display piece, a signed Fernando Alonso Aston Martin cap and an Aston Martin team shirt.

To book your simulator experience and details on how to enter the competition go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/events/sim-to-win-feb-half-term-competition/

