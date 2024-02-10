  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Win Exclusive F1 Prizes This February Half Term At Silverstone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 10th February 2024 09:20

For a limited time (from February 10th – 25th 20204) the race is on to beat Fernando Alonso’s 2005 pole-setting lap around Silverstone Circuit, driving on the Museum’s state-of-the-art simulators, where the time to beat is 1:19.905 for the chance to win some exclusive F1 merch from Memento Exclusives.

Rapid racers have the chance to get behind the wheel to win fantastic F1 prizes this February half term at Silverstone Museum.

For a limited time (from February 10th – 25th 2024) the race is on to beat Fernando Alonso’s 2005 pole-setting lap around Silverstone Circuit, driving on the Museum’s state-of-the-art simulators, where the time to beat is 1:19.905 for the chance to win some exclusive F1 merch from Memento Exclusives.

Determined drivers can pit their racing skills on the Museum’s custom-built, professional grade sims to be in the race to win Formula One prizes, including a Fernando Alonso signed Aston Martin bodywork display piece, a signed Fernando Alonso Aston Martin cap and an Aston Martin team shirt.

To book your simulator experience and details on how to enter the competition go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/events/sim-to-win-feb-half-term-competition/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies