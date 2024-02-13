NN12

Local News F1 Aston Martin AMR24 breaks debut to Silverstone Author: Will Hings Published: 13th February 2024 10:47 This week the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team completed a successful pre-season filming day at Silverstone with its new challenger - the AMR24, a few hours after it was first revealed to the world. The arrival of the AMR24 marks the team’s first F1 car to be built inside the new AMR Technology Campus ahead of the upcoming Formula One season.





Lance Stroll was first behind the wheel of the team’s new challenger during a crisp morning of winter sunshine. Fernando Alonso – entering his second-year wearing the green of Aston Martin – jumped into the seat in the afternoon to complete the team’s 200km filming day. The focus for the team now shifts to pre-season testing in Bahrain next week ahead of the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One® World Championship.





Tom McCullough, Performance Director: “The AMR24 ran really reliably and without any issues all day. It was a successful filming day with the opportunity to secure some data in the background of the full 200km, with Lance running in the morning and Fernando in the afternoon. The way the car, our first from the AMRTC, has been built has been really impressive. Every year it gets better and better. So a big thank you to everyone for all of the hard work.”

