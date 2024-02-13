  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

F1 Aston Martin AMR24 breaks debut to Silverstone

Author: Will Hings Published: 13th February 2024 10:47

The arrival of the AMR24 marks the team’s first F1 car to be built inside the new AMR Technology Campus ahead of the upcoming Formula One season.

This week the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team completed a successful pre-season filming day at Silverstone with its new challenger - the AMR24, a few hours after it was first revealed to the world. The arrival of the AMR24 marks the team’s first F1 car to be built inside the new AMR Technology Campus ahead of the upcoming Formula One season.
 

Lance Stroll was first behind the wheel of the team’s new challenger during a crisp morning of winter sunshine. Fernando Alonso – entering his second-year wearing the green of Aston Martin – jumped into the seat in the afternoon to complete the team’s 200km filming day. The focus for the team now shifts to pre-season testing in Bahrain next week ahead of the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One® World Championship.  
 

Tom McCullough, Performance Director: “The AMR24 ran really reliably and without any issues all day. It was a successful filming day with the opportunity to secure some data in the background of the full 200km, with Lance running in the morning and Fernando in the afternoon. The way the car, our first from the AMRTC, has been built has been really impressive. Every year it gets better and better. So a big thank you to everyone for all of the hard work.” 
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies