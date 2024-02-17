  • Bookmark this page

Pot Hole Repair Funds must not be cut

Author: Ian McCord - Independent Councillor Published: 17th February 2024 09:20

Ian McCord and the Independent Group at West Northants Council has submitted an amendment to the West Northants Council (WNC) budget to prevent a £2m cut in funding.  During a review of the budget Ian McCord discovered that the council's funds for pothole repairs would be reduced by £1.9m

The money available is made up of council tax payers money and other one off funds from central government. Central government announced the cash to local councils with no extra funds ring fenced for pot holes and roads maintenance. 

WNC did get some additional cash when central government confirmed the funding figures, however they have chosen to increase contingency and bank it, rather than fix potholes and pavements.  The amendment moves money from within the existing budgets from a contingency to the highways area.  The level of contingency is maintained at £8m greater than the level of the draft budget published in December.  The contingency is in addition to the reserves of £35m for unexpected events.

Ian McCord said, “Anyone who drives a car, or walks on a pavement can see the poor state of the roads across the WNC area. Residents have this as a high priority area, we must not reduce the spending.  Drivers and pedestrians pay a lot and in return get an ever-deteriorating highways network in return, the amendment will maintain the funding at current levels with no cuts.”

Sue Sharpes, Independent Brackley, said “The constantly eroding condition of both our highways and pavements continues due to the lack of investment by WNC,  we Independents identified a £1.9m reduction in spending, showing no attempt is being made to reverse this decline.  Our amendment will address this.

“We are asking the Government to take responsibility for the care crisis currently faced by this and many Councils across the Country, all too often West Northamptonshire has missed out on funding from Central government while still providing its statutory duties to residents. The care of residents and the financial burden should be acknowledged by the current government and a funding solution found.”

Paul Clark, Independent, Billing & Rectory Farm, said

“WNC have bought a JCB machine to fix potholes, but they don’t have the funds to run the machine to its capacity.  This funding will get that machine fully working and many more repairs done.” 

The amendment also states that should there be additional money from central government, maybe in the Budget next month, it must not be used to substitute for WNC fundings.

 

