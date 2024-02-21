Live Jazz at the Mill

21st February 2024

Sarah Jones' Fab Five will be hosting five Jazz Nights at the Mill this year, bringing with them a special guest each time





Towcester Mill Brewery is launching its brand new Jazz Club next month, as it strives to grow Towcester's very own jazz scene at the Mill.





"We had such a fabulous response to our Jazz Nights last year," explained events manager, Kathryn Hunter, "that we thought there may be a demand for a regular Jazz Club here in the very heart of Towcester! As a result we are delighted to announce that we will be running five Jazz Nights here this year, on the second Wednesday of every other month, starting in March."



These Jazz Nights will be hosted by Sarah Jones' Fab Five, who launched their five piece band at Towcester Mill Brewery in August last year. "The great thing about these new Jazz Nights is that Sarah Jones' Fab Five will host each one, but will be bringing a special guest with them to make it different each time. And these musicians are truly fabulous!"





The dates for the Mill's Jazz Club this year 2024 are:

Wednesday 13 March - featuring Dick Clarke on jazz guitar

Wednesday 8 May - featuring Matt Winch on trumpet

Wednesday 10 July - featuring Angelo Pisoni, Latin jazz percussionist

Wednesday 11 Sept - featuring John 'Boysey' Battrum on tenor sax

Wednesday 13 Nov - featuring Andy Fenton on blues electric guitar . Tickets are already selling well, so don't miss out! Tickets are £10pp and are available via the Mill's website now - www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk .

