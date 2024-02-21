  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Live Jazz at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 21st February 2024 08:43
Sarah Jones' Fab Five will be hosting five Jazz Nights at the Mill this year, bringing with them a special guest each timeSarah Jones' Fab Five will be hosting five Jazz Nights at the Mill this year, bringing with them a special guest each time

Towcester Mill Brewery is launching its brand new Jazz Club next month, as it strives to grow Towcester's very own jazz scene at the Mill. 

"We had such a fabulous response to our Jazz Nights last year," explained events manager, Kathryn Hunter, "that we thought there may be a demand for a regular Jazz Club here in the very heart of Towcester! As a result we are delighted to announce that we will be running five Jazz Nights here this year, on the second Wednesday of every other month, starting in March."

These Jazz Nights will be hosted by Sarah Jones' Fab Five, who launched their five piece band at Towcester Mill Brewery in August last year. "The great thing about these new Jazz Nights is that Sarah Jones' Fab Five will host each one, but will be bringing a special guest with them to make it different each time. And these musicians are truly fabulous!" 

The dates for the Mill's Jazz Club this year 2024 are:
 
  • Wednesday 13 March - featuring Dick Clarke on jazz guitar
  • Wednesday 8 May - featuring Matt Winch on trumpet
  • Wednesday 10 July - featuring Angelo Pisoni, Latin jazz percussionist
  • Wednesday 11 Sept - featuring John 'Boysey' Battrum on tenor sax
  • Wednesday 13 Nov - featuring Andy Fenton on blues electric guitar
Tickets are £10pp and are available via the Mill's website now - www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Tickets are already selling well, so don't miss out!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies