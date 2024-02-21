Liberal Democrats call on West Northamptonshire Council to provide mental health support in schools

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 21st February 2024 12:15

Liberal Democrat WNC Councillor Jonathan Harris Liberal Democrat WNC Councillor Jonathan Harris

Liberal Democrats are proposing a two-year pilot scheme to provide counselling for children and young people in local schools.

“School-based counselling offers a safe, confidential place for children and young people to talk about experiences that may be confusing, painful or uncomfortable,” says Councillor Sally Beardsworth. “These experiences may exist within their own home, community or at school. With the cuts in youth services across Northamptonshire since 2010, the support mechanisms to have these conversations for many has gone. Every child and young person has the right to appropriate support from adults. We can also help prevent children falling into the care system.”

“Helping children and young people with mental health is also vital in reducing the levels of poor mental health amongst adults,” says Councillor Jonathan Harris. “This helps not only individuals but it helps society and it helps our economy.”

Sally Beardsworth says, “Our proposal is to fund a pilot scheme over a two-year period, ensuring that the schools with most need have counsellors available to pupils.”

The Liberal Democrats have put forward a proposal for West Northamptonshire Council’s Budget meeting on Thursday 22nd February 2024.

If you are a young person reading this who needs help and advice, visit https://www.youngminds.org.uk/young-person/ or call Childline 0800 11 11

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.