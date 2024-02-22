Towcester Choral Society concert

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 22nd February 2024 09:45

Towcester Choral Society concert on 23rd March 2024 at 7.30pm in St Lawrence Church, Towcester.

Mendelssohn’s Elijah is widely regarded as one of the greatest oratorios of the Romantic era. This dramatic and uplifting piece, sung in English and featuring stirring choruses, is based on the life of the prophet Elijah.

Full of earthquakes, hurricanes, fiery chariots, wicked queens and holy visions this musical adventure will be brought to life by our musical director Helen Swift.

The choir will be supported by the orchestral talents of the Trinity Camerata and professional soloist s.

Ticket price is £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s ( which includes refreshments and a programme)

There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; either by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk

(to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) , by calling 01908 542815, or you can use our online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/

