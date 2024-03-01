Towcester Community Speed Watch volunteers help improve road safety

1st March 2024

Community Speed Watch is an initiative, working with the police, which sees fully trained local residents using speed detection devices to monitor vehicles travelling through their towns and villages on roads with limits of 20, 30 and 40mph.



Motorists who speed through residential neighbourhoods are often unaware of the impact of their actions on other road users and pedestrians, or the dangers they pose.

Speed checks show that drivers exceeding the speed limit are often local to the town, village or surrounding area.

Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS) Located around Towcester record an average of 3,879 vehicles exceeding the national speed limits per week.

Prior to the Pandemic, Towcester Community Speed Watch (TCSW) carried out 25 sessions. 146 vehicles were logged and notified to the Police.

In 2022 TCSW carried out 15 sessions, 24 vehicles were logged and notified to the police.

In 2023 TCSW carried out 8 sessions, 46 vehicles were logged and notified to the police

Traffic Survey Reports showed the percentage for vehicles exceeding the national speed limits on average fall from 13% to 9% after the campaigns.



“Our volunteers are passionate about improving road safety within their local communities, and their dedication and commitment makes a real difference.

"They do a fantastic job not only providing invaluable data but also helping to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and educating drivers on the importance of sticking to the speed limit.

"Speeding, along with drink/drug driving, seatbelt and mobile phone use, makes up the fatal four offences, which are often recorded as a contributory factors in road collisions in the county.

" The last published statistics in 2018 documented that 31 people were killed on the county’s road networks, 257 were seriously injured and 1172 sustained slight injuries in road collisions, but despite this, road safety in Northamptonshire has improved significantly over the last 20 years.

"The Community Speed Watch programme is a great way for the local community to support the countywide effort to make our roads safer and is a more effective and efficient way of delivering road safety.”



The Safer Roads Operations Manager at Northamptonshire Police



Anybody interested in learning more about TCSW or becoming a volunteer please contact Tony Charlton (tony1charlton@hotmail.com)

