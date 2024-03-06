Council pays tribute to celebrated civic champion

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th March 2024 13:05

West Northamptonshire Council has paid tribute to former Lord-Lieutenant David Laing who has sadly passed away. West Northamptonshire Council has paid tribute to former Lord-Lieutenant David Laing who has sadly passed away.

West Northamptonshire Council has paid tribute to former Lord-Lieutenant David Laing who has sadly passed away.

David Laing had recently been celebrated in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List, being awarded a CBE by HRH Princess Anne for his services to charity and philanthropy.

Having served as Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire from 2014 until 2020, David had a significant impact on the County – being vice chair on the Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, as well as working to support a wide array of charities and voluntary organisations.

His support was pivotal in the establishment of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, which has given out over £20m in grants to causes across the county. He also served as the County’s High Sheriff and was Pro Chancellor at the University of Northampton.

The Council has paid tribute to Mr Lang and will be lowering the WNC flag at all of its offices from tomorrow for a week as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said:

“David was loved and admired by so many people throughout our beautiful county, his boundless kindness and positivity have been such an inspiration to so many people, including myself.

David was hugely supportive of the establishment of our Council, being a vocal supporter of improving services for the people that rely on them by improving the connectivity between them. His passion for making our county a better place for everyone lives on.”

From cricket, rugby and motorsports to skateboarding and BMX, David had a passion for sports and promoting youth and community involvement in these. He was central to establishing Adrenaline Alley, a local charity and the UK’s largest indoor BMX and skatepark.

The David Laing Foundation works with a range of charities that help support young people, music, art, sports and health. David was passionate about giving young people the best opportunities, he was involved in sports clubs, youth organisations and school trusts. He was always willing to hear and support anyone and was always pleased to see people succeed.

André González De Savage, friend of David Laing and Councillor for East Hunsbury said:

“David was a trailblazer and a wonderful human being, with a spirit of adventure and remarkable positivity in all he was involved within Northamptonshire and across the globe.

He was always local and made time to talk, share thoughts and ideas and motivate others to do their best at all times and in all places. Nothing was too much, and his words meant so much.

His artistic and literary skills were also to be admired together with his genuine warmth and welcoming personality.

No words can sum up David but the true experience of knowing him as a friend and passionate County ambassador was an honour that I will always treasure. I send my love to Mary and the family.”

David Laing will be remembered at a private family service. A public memorial to celebrate his life and bring the organisations he supported together will be held later in the year.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.