Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre to celebrate its 50th Anniversary

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th March 2024 11:20

This May, Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre near Daventry will be marking 50 years since opening its doors as an Outdoor Learning Centre with two open days during the May bank holiday weekend.

The centre offers residential overnight stays and day trips for schools, Forest School Level 3 training & CPD courses for adults and a space for community events. The surrounding countryside provides contrasting landscapes, making it the ideal spot for studying geography, science, and the environment.

To celebrate this significant milestone there will be two open days on 5 and 6 May 2024 from 1-5pm, providing people with an opportunity to look around the centre, see the new outdoor classroom and take a trip down memory lane for those who have previously visited. There will also be the chance to cook some marshmallows with the rangers onsite.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste: “Having visited Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre several times over the past three years, it is great to see that we are celebrating this important milestone in the journey of this fantastic facility. The centre is a unique place that offers activities such as river studies, woodland survival, orienteering, and work with nurture groups”.

“The wonderful team at the centre pride themselves on creating a homely atmosphere and making everyone who visits feel welcome. I would encourage people to join us at one of the open days to find out more about the centre and mark this anniversary.”

More information on the events will be published on the West Northamptonshire Council website and social media channels. To find out more about the centre visit: Contact Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)

