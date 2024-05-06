Vice Lord-Lieutenant Morcea Walker announces retirement

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th May 2024 12:54

After seven years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the Lieutenancy of Northamptonshire, Mrs. Morcea Walker, Vice Lord-Lieutenant, has announced her decision to retire, due to reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 for Deputy Lieutenants (DL).

Mrs. Walker's journey with the Lieutenancy began with a surprise invitation: "In a lifetime, you have a number of surprises that take your breath away after the initial reaction of having doubts that the information/request is real. When I received a letter inviting me to become a Deputy Lieutenant, I did ignore it believing it was 'not real' but a follow-up request meant I had to take the matter a bit more seriously."

During her time in office, Morcea had numerous responsibilities, from attending ceremonial events to representing the Lieutenancy with dignity and grace to nominating people and organisations for various awards, garden parties and royal events.

Reflecting on her tenure, Morcea shared: " From the role of Deputy Lieutenant to that of Vice Lord Lieutenant, I have had a wonderful time. I never anticipated the privilege of serving as Vice Lord Lieutenant, but it has been a journey filled with both challenges and triumphs. Attending events as the representative of the Lord-Lieutenant and in turn that of the Queen was a real privilege. From chairing meetings to engaging with communities and hosting royal visits, every moment has been both frightening and inspiring. “

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, said: " Morcea Walker's dedication and passion for serving the people of Northamptonshire have been truly commendable.

“Over the years, Morcea’s contributions have been key in developing deeper connections between the Lieutenancy and various community organisations. Her efforts have significantly raised the profile of the Lieutenancy and enhanced its engagement with the residents of Northamptonshire.

“Morcea’s departure leaves behind a legacy of excellence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to community service. Her commitment to inclusivity and community involvement has left an indelible mark on the area. Her impact will be felt for years to come, serving as an inspiration for all those who follow in her steps.

“On behalf of the Lieutenancy, I extend our heartfelt thanks for her years of service and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement. “

As Mrs. Walker transitions into retirement, she looks forward to exploring new opportunities and continuing her passion for community engagement. Whether through involvement in local initiatives, pursuing personal interests, or spending quality time with family and friends, Morcea remains committed to making a positive impact in her community and beyond.

