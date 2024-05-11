Post 16 travel options for the new school year in September to be rolled out across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 11th May 2024 10:50

Changes to the Home to School Transport services for Post 16 students will be introduced across West Northamptonshire following approval from West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet at their meeting on Tuesday 7 May 2024.

The post 16 travel options have been informed using feedback from residents and key stakeholders following the public consultation which took place this winter. Formal public consultation on the proposed changes to the policy commenced on 1 February 2024 and closed at midnight on Sunday 7 April 2024. There were 785 online responses to the questionnaire through the council’s consultation platform.

The changes will help WNC to meet the increased demand and operating costs the service has experienced over the last two years, whilst providing flexible options for parents and supporting our young people’s independence. The changes help maintain consistency with the Council’s Home to School Transport Policy for children of compulsory school age and encourage sustainable travel options.

The proposals will be implemented for the new school year in September 2024 and include:

Increase the Cost of a Post 16 Bus Pass

Increase use of personal travel budgets enabling parents to access funding for sustainable travel options

Personal Travel Budget for Sole Transport

Young Adults with an Education Health and Care Plan Undertaking Apprenticeships

Define transport start and finish times in line with education providers providing a more uniform service across the area.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways said: “We want to make sure that we are providing the best, most cost-effective and sustainable service for residents and young people.

“We have considered the views of parents, carers, and young people following feedback from the consultation and the changes seek to ensure the service continues to meet the needs of our community while offering flexible options for parents and young people alike.”

Parents and education providers will receive information regarding the changes over the coming weeks. More information can be found on WNC’s travel options website.

