Weston Favell Shopping Centre to launch employability hub

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 15th May 2024 09:55

A launch event will take place at Weston Favell Library on Friday 24 May 2024, from 10am to 2pm, with WNC’s Adult Learning and Economic Growth and Inward Investment teams presenting local employment, training and volunteering opportunities, plus Community Connect providing welfare and wellbeing support. In addition, Futures will be attending on behalf of the National Careers Service.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has teamed up with Weston Favell Shopping Centre to launch an employability hub dedicated to helping local people find work and volunteering opportunities.

The hub is inclusive to everybody including those with learning disabilities (LD) and Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and will benefit from support via WNC’s Learning, Independence, Volunteering, and Employment (LIVE) Team, who will also support businesses to become more inclusive by taking practical steps to welcome a more diverse workforce. 

The hub will begin with a one-off event with an ambition to develop a more regular programme moving forward.

Attendees on the day will be able to access support with job searching, including vacancies within the shopping centre, CV writing, interview technique, money advice, and support for adults with learning disabilities including supporting independence and access to volunteering or work.

The event, which has been organised by the Northampton East Local Area Partnership (LAP) also marks the shopping centre’s 50th anniversary and celebrates the centre’s role in serving the local community and providing employment opportunities over the past five decades.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “If you are looking for work, interested in local volunteering opportunities, or simply want some support writing your CV ready for your next step into work, then pay us a visit on Friday 24 May to speak to our support services and learn what’s on offer.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to team up with Weston Favell Shopping Centre on their 50th birthday and this initiative is part of that celebration in recognition of the impact the centre has had on local employment opportunities in West Northants over the past 50 years.

“Residents can also access a wealth of free employment support, courses and webinars all year round, available through the West Northants Employment Support Service.”

In addition to the library, Weston Favell Shopping Centre is also home to the Trussell Trust Foodbank, based in neighbouring building Emmanuel Church, which offers Community Law and Citizens Advice services.

Zoe Butler, Weston Favell Shopping Centre Manager, said: “The Employment Hub is a great opportunity for job seekers who visit the centre.

“94% of staff at the centre live locally, so we witness firsthand the benefits of employing people from the surrounding area, strengthening our relationships with our local community.

“Our goal is to become more inclusive in our employment practices and to share any new knowledge or best practices with other businesses within the shopping centre. We hope that this upcoming Employment Hub will become an ongoing program that provides local people with the resources they need to gain employment.”

More information about the employment support service can be found on the WNC website.

