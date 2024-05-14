Remind to submit completed application for skills and empolyment grant

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th May 2024

Local voluntary and community organisations are reminded to submit their completed application form and all supporting documentation for West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) new grant scheme which aims to support local people to develop their learning and skills and help them get into work.

Since launching at the beginning of the month, the Skills for Communities grant scheme has already received over 80 enquiries, and with just under 2 weeks left to apply, organisations are urged to submit their completed application form and all supporting documentation before 5 pm on Friday, 24 May 2024.

Eligible community, voluntary and social enterprise organisations, including registered charities, community interest companies and social enterprises that operate, or are prepared to operate within the geographical area of West Northamptonshire, can apply for grants of between £10,000 and £300,000.

The grants are aimed at supporting residents aged 16+ who are no longer in full-time education and who would like to develop existing or learn new skills to help them into work.

Funded using £500,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF), a central part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda, this grant funding will be available over the 2024/25 financial year and will be awarded to organisations who address an identified local need by supporting people to enter the world of work, including voluntary work.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We are delighted by the level of interest in the Skills for Communities grant programme which is testament to the many fantastic organisations we have locally that continuously give back to their communities and help make West Northants great.

“This grant funding is one of many ways we are using our UKSPF allocation to invest in local people, upskill the local workforce and create more employment opportunities to make our area the perfect place to live, work, visit and thrive. I encourage all interested organisations to submit an application before Friday, 24 May 2024.”

For more information and to receive a copy of the full guidance notes and an application form, please email economy@westnorthants.gov.uk.

