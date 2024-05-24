NN12

>

News

>

Local News 2024 Monaco Grand Prix - Preview for Mercedes Author: Bradley Lord Published: 24th May 2024 09:34





Second leg of the double header to start the European season sees Team return to the Principality for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas. Toto Talks Monaco

Fact File: Monaco Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Monaco Grand Prix

Toto Talks Monaco



The small step forward we took in Imola was encouraging. The team has worked incredibly hard to bring our recent updates to the track, and it was a clear performance gain. That being said, others have improved too. We are still a step behind the front three teams therefore, and there is plenty of work still to do. Nevertheless, we have a clear direction and developments in the pipeline. We have a more solid platform to build on now and we are confident that, in time, we can get ourselves into the pack ahead.



That work continues this weekend in Monaco. It is a unique circuit and a fantastic challenge for the team and drivers. It is always hard to predict expected performance, but we will look to execute a clean weekend and maximise the car we have. It is always a special weekend, and we look forward to putting on a good show for the fans, and our partners and guests across our extensive hospitality programme in Monte Carlo.





Fact File: Monaco Grand Prix The race sees the highest lap count of any event with 78 tours of the circuit forming the Monaco Grand Prix. It is the only race that does not adhere to the FIA's mandated 305 km minimum distance, measuring 260.286 km.

With three victories around the streets of the principality, Lewis is the most successful driver on the current grid at the Monaco Grand Prix with three wins (2008, 2016, and 2019). Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have two wins, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez one.

From the seven races in F1's inaugural 1950 season, only four of them remain on the calendar in 2024: the British, Monaco, Belgian and Italian Grands Prix. All four races take place on the same circuits they did in 1950: Silverstone, Circuit de Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps, and Monza.

The first-ever Monaco Grand Prix was organised in 1929 by Antony Noghès. The final corner of the circuit is named in his honour.

A tighter and narrower pitlane than most F1 tracks means Monaco is one of three circuits to run a pitlane speed of 60 km/h, rather than the usual 80. The other two are Zandvoort and Singapore.

Monaco, along with Jeddah, has the most number of right hand turns on the F1 calendar with 11.

This will be the 81st running of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 1996 event holds the record for the F1 race with the fewest finishers. Only podium scorers Olivier Panis, David Coulthard, and Johnny Herbert finished the race.

Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna took five successive victories at the track between 1989 and 1993.

Mercedes-Benz Power has won 12 of the last 25 Monaco Grand Prix, with McLaren, Brawn and Mercedes.





Stat Sheet: Monaco Grand Prix



2024 Monaco Grand Prix



Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 13:30 - 14:30 12:30 - 13:30 13:30 - 14:30 Practice 2 (Friday) 17:00 - 18:00 16:00 - 17:00 17:00 - 18:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 12:30 - 13:30 11:30 - 12:30 12:30 - 13:30 Qualifying (Saturday) 16:00 - 17:00 15:00 - 16:00 16:00 - 17:00 Race (Sunday) 15:00 14:00 15:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Monaco Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 14 5 10 5 12 3 5 Hamilton 16 3 7 2 5 3 0 Russell 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 MB Power 32 12 27 11 23 10 20





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 2,204 12,089.754 39,947 114,096 88,440,000 Hamilton 1072 5,907.553 19,573 55,676 43,160,000 Russell 1132 6,182.201 20,374 58,420 45,280,000 MB Power 8,258 45,173.713 148,640 428,599 330,600,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 300 125 289 137 259 106 59 79 Mercedes (Since 2010) 288 116 272 129 239 97 54 77 Hamilton 339 103 197 104 175 65 N/A N/A Russell 111 1 11 1 9 7 N/A N/A MB Power 570 214 590 222 453 211 91 118 Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.