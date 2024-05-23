  • Bookmark this page

Ian McCord to stand as Independent Candidate for South Northamptonshire

Author: Ian McCord - South Northamptonshire Constituency Published: 23rd May 2024 12:07

Ian McCord, Independent Councillor for Deanshanger ward and leader of the Independent Group on West Northants Council will stand as a candidate in the South Northamptonshire Constituency as an Independent candidate.

Ian McCord said,

“I have lived in the South Northants area for over twenty years and know the area very well. 

I will offer the voters a real choice, and the none of the above option.

I will always campaign for the residents and put residents interests first.

The Towcester Relief Road is overdue because the spineless Conservative Council will not enforce the planning conditions.

Rural communities are being let down. The Farthinghoe By Pass has been sacrificed on the altar of the Northampton first policy employed by WNC. 

We are being plagued with inappropriate warehouse applications because of an unwillingness to say ‘no’ and weak planning policies that favour developers.

Our roads are in a state of managed decline because of lack of investment and the rejection of £2 million additional funds by West Northants Council proposed by Ian McCord.

These are issues that successive governments have failed to deliver on, the recent defections show that Labour and Conservatives are opposite sides of the same coin and offer no real change.

I will give a real choice putting residents first. I will always work for you, not them.”

 

