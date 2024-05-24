Andrea Leadsom not to stand at the forthcoming election

Dear Prime Minister, Rishi,



After careful reflection, I have decided not to stand as a candidate at the forthcoming election.

It has been the greatest honour to serve the people of South Northamptonshire as their MP for the last 14 years, and I am grateful to the many who have shared their thoughts, concerns and suggestions over the years some of my happiest moments in politics have been in achieving positive outcomes for my constituents.

Since my first days in the House of Commons, I have strived to serve my country, from reforming bank regulation in the wake of the financial crisis, both on the Treasury Committee and as City Minister, to leading the charge to reform of the EU and when that was clearly impossible, to fighting for Brexit and then working as Defra Secretary to publish the first 25 Year Food and Farming, and Environment Plans.

As Leader of the Commons, I led the creation of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, to make Parliament a place where everyone would be treated with dignity and respect, and I also brought forward legislation for the Restoration and Renewal of the Houses of Parliament. I hope that both will, in time, result in even greater global regard for this iconic home of what is, I believe, the world's greatest democracy.

In my roles as Energy Minister and then as Business and Energy Secretary of State, we agreed we would take coal out of our energy system entirely, and approved the funding mechanism for Hinckley Point C, as well as major subsidies for offshore wind projects, changing the department's strategic objectives to 'the UK will lead the world in tackling global climate change'.

But my greatest passion, and the subject I have focussed on for much of my adult life, is seeking to support every family to give their baby the best start for life. It is here, in the period between pregnancy and the age of two, the 1001 Critical Days, when the building blocks for lifelong emotional and physical wellbeing are laid down.

I hope and pray that the next government will take forward this work to change our society for the better. Finally, I would like to thank you for your faith in giving me the responsibility as Minister for Start for Life, Primary Care and Public Health. Working on rolling out our Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, our dental contract reform, our new support for GPs and our world leading Smoke Free Generation bill have been a great privilege.



I will continue to support the Conservative Party through this General Election and in the future as

the party best aligned with the ideals and values of the people of the United Kingdom.



Yours sincerely, Andrea Leadsom

The Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP

Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire



