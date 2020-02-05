Defence lets Tows down

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 5th February 2020 11:51

Tows away trip saw a slow start as they conceded two early tries, a reply from Cam Young showed that with the ball Towcester would cause problems. However, soon after the strong running home side broke through sloppy tackling to notch up their 3rd in twenty minutes. James Falvey took a score out wide to bring the game to 17-12. An injury to fly half Ben Roe disrupted Tows game, the visitors throwing an interception first and then conceding another further try to be 27-12 down at half time.

Tows did have a lot of territory and possession but couldn’t make it count with the well drilled home side dangerous on the counter attack which produced their next two tries before Young struck with a second with the game all but done.

A yellow card for Oundle not capitalised on and it was the fourteen men who scored again. The last period of the game Tows were pushing hard for the bonus point but were repelled.

The final score at 46-17. Peter Gowler was awarded man of the match for Tows with his constant destructive runs with ball in hand and his overall work rate

Towcester 2’s also lost at Oundle but a big positive seeing five colts make their senior debut, long may that continue

Next Saturday sees Peterborough visit Greens Norton Road where Towcester hope to settle the score after losing in dramatic fashion earlier on in the season. There is a VP’s lunch at the club so plenty of reasons to get to the club and support the boys.





