Sport Racing Point F1 Team Unveils BWT as Title Partner Author: Will Hings Published: 17th February 2020 14:46 Austrian water technology specialist strengthens ties with Silverstone-based team Austrian water technology specialist strengthens ties with Silverstone-based team



Having turned heads with the world’s first pink Formula 1 car in 2017 and building upon three successful seasons as Principal Sponsor, BWT and Racing Point have expanded their relationship so that the team will be known as “BWT Racing Point F1 Team”



As unveiled to assembled media and guests today at the home of BWT in Mondsee, Austria, the team’s distinctive pink livery – a firm favourite amongst racing fans across the globe – will remain, with BWT branding featuring even more prominently on the team’s new car, the RP20.



A Fitting Tribute



Situated on the scenic shores of Lake Mondsee, BWT’s Austrian Headquarters provided the perfect backdrop for the announcement of a collaboration built on technological advancement and sustainability.



Race drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were joined by CEO & Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Andy Stevenson, as the partnership was formally launched ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona later this week.



Media assets from today’s event – including rights-free high-resolution imagery, video footage, and the team’s 2020 press pack – will be available later this afternoon. A media alert containing download links will be circulated as soon as this material becomes available.



A Shared Objective



BWT has long been committed to the reduction of plastics through the adoption of reusable vessels and recyclable filters to reduce waste and pollution in the modern world.



With this objective more sharply in focus than ever before, BWT will continue to support the team in its push to achieve sustainability targets, including cutting down on single-use plastics.



BWT’s innovative technology and outstanding know-how has had an incredibly positive impact on reducing CO2 emissions compared to single-use plastic bottled water. Guests visiting the team’s trackside hospitality buildings to refill their reusable bottles with locally produced – great tasting – BWT Magnesium Mineralized Water will enjoy a first class taste experience combined with a convenient way of drinking.



A Few Words



Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal, BWT Racing Point F1 Team:

“Since 2017, we have thoroughly enjoyed building a successful partnership with BWT and we’re delighted to be celebrating our fourth year together by welcoming them as our Title Partner. This expanded collaboration truly reflects the loyalty, commitment and energy that they bring to the Racing Point family. I’m pleased we could launch our season here in Mondsee at the home of BWT and shine a spotlight on the valuable work being done by BWT to drive sustainability. We have enjoyed many memorable moments both on and off track already and we now look forward to adding more in the 2020 season.”



Andreas Weißenbacher, CEO of BWT:

“Over the past three years we have brought our distinctive pink colour into Formula 1 and built a very strong relationship with Racing Point. We are committed to helping this team achieve its objectives and this is why we have chosen to increase our support by becoming title partner. Working together in this way we believe the team can be much more competitive on the track in 2020. We will also support the team’s push to become more sustainable. Together we will cut down the use of disposable bottles at the track, minimise plastic waste and facilitate the local treatment and consumption of water.”



About BWT



The Best Water Technology Group is Europe’s leading water technology business with a staff of more than 5,000 working on innovative, economical and ecologically friendly water treatment technologies to provide private households, industry, commerce, hotels and municipalities with the safest and most hygienic water possible for their day-to-day needs.



BWT provides modern purification systems and services for drinking water and highly purified water (WFI – water for injection) used in pharmaceutical and other processes, heating, boilers, cooling and air conditioning as well as water used in swimming pools.



The company’s research and development staff work on new techniques and materials using cutting-edge methods to develop economical and ecologically friendly products. Employees work particularly hard to create products which use fewer resources and less energy, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.



