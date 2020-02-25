  • Bookmark this page

Tows take all five points on the road

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 25th February 2020 21:25
Despite many changes, Tows turn it on to take bonus point winDespite many changes, Tows turn it on to take bonus point win

A rearranged fixture that fell foul of Storm Dennis last weekend saw both sides suffer with a lot of unavailability. The rain held off and Rugby’s pitch was in good condition despite the weather through the week.

Early penalties were traded with Ben Roe kicking the visitors first points of the game. While a scuffle spilled over on the righthand touch line, Tows spun the ball wide for Cam Young to dot down and Roe add the extras. Lions influential fullback Theo Knight ran in an unconverted try, Roe responding with a second penalty. With the game in the balance Dave Stocks, who answered a last minute call to come out of retirement, kicked ahead for Pepe Nanci to collect and score, the extras added for an 8-17 half time scoreline.

Early in the second half Alex Parker, who looked lively throughout pounced on a loose ball and scored, Roe with another two. Tows started to look a lot more confident and Zac Osborne scored a well worked forwards try on the back of a driving maul from well outside the oppositions 22. Knight collected his second try of the game which looked to be the last play of the game but from the kick off Tows got the ball back and a line from Cam Young saw him score his second. Roe missing his first of the game leaving the score at 15-39 and a well needed performance from the away side. Debutant colt George James in the centre stuck to his task well and ended up man of the match.

Towcester third team enjoyed a big win against Kettering 85-5, Jake Bates scoring a hat-trick

Tows welcome runaway league leaders Syston to Greens Norton Road next week who have only dropped one point all season, so another good performance required


