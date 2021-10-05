NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Leek And Roquefort Pizza Bread Published: 5th October 2021 07:19 Preparation Time: 15 minutes plus 1 hour

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 40ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 bird’s eye chilli, halved

25g butter

2 small leeks, halved lengthwise + thinly sliced across

30g parmesan cheese, freshly grated

100g mozzarella cheese, grated

1½ tbsp finely chopped oregano

1½ tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

60g roquefort or other blue cheese, crumbled for the dough:

300g strong white flour

7g sachet of dried yeast

1 tsp salt

180ml lukewarm water

1½ tbsp olive oil

Instruction Put the olive oil, garlic and chilli in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse. To make the dough, combine the flour, yeast and salt in a bowl, then stir in the water and oil. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5-8 mins, until smooth and elastic. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small frying pan, add the leeks and cook over a low to medium heat for about 10 mins, until soft but not coloured. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Place 2 heavy-based baking sheets or terracotta tiles in the oven and preheat the oven to 250°C/Gas Mark 10. Combine the Parmesan, mozzarella and herbs in a small bowl. Cut 4 sheets of baking parchment, each large enough to hold a 22cm pizza. Divide the risen dough into 4. Dust the pieces of baking parchment with a little flour and roll out each piece of dough on the parchment, making a circle about 22cm in diameter. Brush with the flavoured oil and scatter with the cheese mixture, followed by the leeks, then the Roquefort. Slide the pizza, still on the paper, onto each hot baking sheet or tile and bake for 8-10 mins, until golden. Serve immediately. Cook the remaining pizzas in the same way.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/