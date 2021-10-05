Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Leek And Roquefort Pizza Bread
|Published: 5th October 2021 07:19
Preparation Time: 15 minutes plus 1 hour
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 40ml olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
- 1 bird’s eye chilli, halved
- 25g butter
- 2 small leeks, halved lengthwise + thinly sliced across
- 30g parmesan cheese, freshly grated
- 100g mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped oregano
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 60g roquefort or other blue cheese, crumbled
for the dough:
- 300g strong white flour
- 7g sachet of dried yeast
- 1 tsp salt
- 180ml lukewarm water
- 1½ tbsp olive oil
Instruction
- Put the olive oil, garlic and chilli in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse. To make the dough, combine the flour, yeast and salt in a bowl, then stir in the water and oil. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5-8 mins, until smooth and elastic. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small frying pan, add the leeks and cook over a low to medium heat for about 10 mins, until soft but not coloured. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Place 2 heavy-based baking sheets or terracotta tiles in the oven and preheat the oven to 250°C/Gas Mark 10. Combine the Parmesan, mozzarella and herbs in a small bowl. Cut 4 sheets of baking parchment, each large enough to hold a 22cm pizza.
- Divide the risen dough into 4. Dust the pieces of baking parchment with a little flour and roll out each piece of dough on the parchment, making a circle about 22cm in diameter. Brush with the flavoured oil and scatter with the cheese mixture, followed by the leeks, then the Roquefort.
- Slide the pizza, still on the paper, onto each hot baking sheet or tile and bake for 8-10 mins, until golden. Serve immediately. Cook the remaining pizzas in the same way.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.