  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Just to say a big thankyou for running a story on my songwriting programme :) have had some very positive feedback!"
- Actually Amy
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Leek And Roquefort Pizza Bread

Published: 5th October 2021 07:19
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes plus 1 hour
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 40ml olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 1 bird’s eye chilli, halved
  • 25g butter
  • 2 small leeks, halved lengthwise + thinly sliced across
  • 30g parmesan cheese, freshly grated
  • 100g mozzarella cheese, grated
  • 1½ tbsp finely chopped oregano
  • 1½ tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 60g roquefort or other blue cheese, crumbled

for the dough:

  • 300g strong white flour
  • 7g sachet of dried yeast
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 180ml lukewarm water
  • 1½ tbsp olive oil

 


 

Instruction
  1. Put the olive oil, garlic and chilli in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse. To make the dough, combine the flour, yeast and salt in a bowl, then stir in the water and oil. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5-8 mins, until smooth and elastic. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
  2. Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small frying pan, add the leeks and cook over a low to medium heat for about 10 mins, until soft but not coloured. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Place 2 heavy-based baking sheets or terracotta tiles in the oven and preheat the oven to 250°C/Gas Mark 10. Combine the Parmesan, mozzarella and herbs in a small bowl. Cut 4 sheets of baking parchment, each large enough to hold a 22cm pizza.
  3. Divide the risen dough into 4. Dust the pieces of baking parchment with a little flour and roll out each piece of dough on the parchment, making a circle about 22cm in diameter. Brush with the flavoured oil and scatter with the cheese mixture, followed by the leeks, then the Roquefort.
  4. Slide the pizza, still on the paper, onto each hot baking sheet or tile and bake for 8-10 mins, until golden. Serve immediately. Cook the remaining pizzas in the same way. 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies