Mixed Tempura Veg
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 28th November 2023 06:32
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 3 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1kg mixed veg, eg. carrots, courgettes, aubergine, peppers (cut into sticks), broccoli or cauliflower (cut into small florets or the stalks cut into thin sticks)
- 400g plain flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 600ml chilled bottled sparkling water
- oil for deep frying
- paprika or cayenne pepper for sprinkling (optional)
Instruction
- Pat all the veg you are using with kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture (the batter sticks better if they are dry). In a large bowl, whisk the flour and the water together with the salt.
- Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer or wok (if you’re comfortable using it for deep frying), until it reaches 180˚C. Working in small batches, toss the veg in in the batter and separate each one before immediately putting it in the fryer.
- Cook for 2 mins, turn the veg carefully using heatproof tongs and cook for another min or so, until the batter is lightly browned. Use a slotted spoon to remove each piece, then drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with paprika or cayenne pepper to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
