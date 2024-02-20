  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Spring Green Tarka Dahl

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 20th February 2024 06:33
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1 onion, peeled + finely sliced
  • oil for frying
  • 250g split red lentils
  • 1 litre boiling water
  • 200g tinned chopped tomatoes (or use a few chopped fresh ones)
  • 2 chillies, deseeded + finely chopped
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 300g spring greens, tough stalks removed, leaves finely shredded
  • handful of fresh coriander leaves
  • sea salt to season
  • for the tarka:
  • 1 tbsp oil for frying
  • 2 tsp black mustard seeds
  • 1-2 garlic cloves, peeled + finely chopped or sliced
  • ¼ tsp dried chilli flakes
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds

 

 

 

Instruction
  • Put the lentils in a large bowl, pour over the water and leave to soak for 10 mins. Meanwhile, heat a little oil in a large pan and add the onion. Fry gently for 8 mins, until the onion is soft and translucent, then add the garlic, ginger, turmeric and chillies.
  • Cook for another couple of mins and add the tinned tomatoes, the lentils and their soaking liquid (skim off any scum before adding). Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 mins, until the lentils are cooked through and soft. Using a potato masher, very lightly mash the lentils, leaving some still intact. In another pan, add a tbsp of oil and the shredded spring greens. Cook for about 3 mins, until the greens have wilted, then remove from the pan and add them to the lentil mixture. In the same pan as you cooked the greens in, add a tbsp of oil. Add the mustard, seeds, garlic, chilli and cumin.
  • Fry, stirring constantly, for a min or two, until the mustard seeds are popping. Add the chopped fresh coriander to the lentil mixture (if using). Split the lentils between four serving bowls and pour over the tarka mixture to serve.
 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

