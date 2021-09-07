Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Runner Bean Chutney
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 7th September 2021 07:45
Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 800g runner beans, trimmed
- 600g onions, finely chopped
- 500ml malt vinegar
- 3 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp mustard powder
- 1 tbsp ground turmeric
- 1 tbsp mustard seeds
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, lightly toasted in a dry frying pan
- 200g soft, light brown sugar
- 400g demerara sugar
Instruction
- Blanch the runner beans in a large pan of boiling salted water for 2 mins and drain well. Refresh in cold water and drain again. Chop finely and set aside. Put the onions in a large, heavy-based pan with half the vinegar and simmer for 20 mins.
- Add the beans. Mix the cornflour, mustard powder and mustard seeds, turmeric and sesame seeds with a little of the remaining vinegar and stir them into the onion and bean mix. Add the rest of the vinegar and cook gently for 10 mins. Add both of the sugars and stir until dissolved.
- Bring back to the boil, stirring constantly, then reduce the heat. Simmer gently for about 1 hour until slightly thickened, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Transfer to warm sterilised jars, seal and allow to mature for 6–8 weeks.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.