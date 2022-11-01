  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Saffron Roasted Romanesco

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 1st November 2022 06:10
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20-30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1 small or 1/2 large red onion, finely sliced
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp light brown sugar or caster sugar
  • good pinch of saffron strands
  • 1 romanesco, cut into equal florets
  • olive oil for drizzling
  • sea salt & ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp sultanas, soaked in water for 10 mins then drained
  • small handful of toasted walnuts, roughly chopped
Instruction

  1. Put the red onion, vinegar and sugar in a small bowl and leave to macerate.
  2. Put the saffron in another small bowl and add 3 tablespoons of boiling water. Leave to infuse for at least 10 minutes. Toss the saffron and liquid with the romanesco florest in a baking dish, drizzle over a little olive oil and season.
  3. Roast at 200c until just tender but still with some crunch, approx 20 mins, depending on your oven. Mix with the macerated onion, sultanas and walnuts.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

