Saffron Roasted Romanesco
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 1st November 2022 06:10
Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20-30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 small or 1/2 large red onion, finely sliced
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp light brown sugar or caster sugar
- good pinch of saffron strands
- 1 romanesco, cut into equal florets
- olive oil for drizzling
- sea salt & ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp sultanas, soaked in water for 10 mins then drained
- small handful of toasted walnuts, roughly chopped
Instruction
- Put the red onion, vinegar and sugar in a small bowl and leave to macerate.
- Put the saffron in another small bowl and add 3 tablespoons of boiling water. Leave to infuse for at least 10 minutes. Toss the saffron and liquid with the romanesco florest in a baking dish, drizzle over a little olive oil and season.
- Roast at 200c until just tender but still with some crunch, approx 20 mins, depending on your oven. Mix with the macerated onion, sultanas and walnuts.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
