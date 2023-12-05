Great Bread Sauce
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 5th December 2023 06:51
This recipe makes a really good bread sauce. Having extra onion whizzed in makes it much more interesting.
Preparation Time: 5-10minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 large onions
- 4 bay leaves
- 10 peppercorns
- A blade of mace or ½ tsp of ground mace
- 1.6 litres of milk
- 300 gms fresh white breadcrumbs – blitz de-crusted white, sourdough or pain de campagne, spread on a tray and leave to dry on top of the oven.
- 60 gms butter
- 100 mls double cream.
- Freshly grated nutmeg
Instruction
- Quarter the onions and put in a saucepan with milk, mace, bay leaves and a teaspoon of salt.
- Bring to the simmer, simmer for 15 minutes and take off and allow to cool. Ideally do this the night before.
- Take out the onions, chop and gently sauté in the butter and a little milk until it is soft. Blitz with stick blender.
- Sieve the milk and reheat. Add the breadcrumbs and onions and cook very gently for 15 minutes – stirring.
- Add the cream and nutmeg and check the seasoning.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
