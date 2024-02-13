  • Bookmark this page

Parsnips Molly Parkin

Author: Riverford Published: 13th February 2024 06:12
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 700g parsnips, peeled & thinly sliced into rounds
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 50g butter, plus a little extra for greasing
  • 2 tbsp light brown sugar
  • 150g gruyère cheese, grated
  • 250ml double cream
  • 4 tbsp breadcrumbs


 Instruction
  1. Preheat the oven to 170°C.
  2. Heat the oil and half the butter in a pan. Add the parsnips and sugar. Fry, turning every now and then, for 5-6 mins, until the parsnips are caramelising.
  3. Grease a casserole with a little butter. Layer the parsnips, tomatoes and cheese, seasoning each layer.
  4. Finish with a layer of cheese. Pour over the cream.
  5. Top with the breadcrumbs and dot with the rest of the butter.
  6. Cook for 40-45 mins, until the top is golden and the parsnips are soft.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

