Parsnips Molly Parkin
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 13th February 2024 06:12
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 700g parsnips, peeled & thinly sliced into rounds
- 2 tbsp oil
- 50g butter, plus a little extra for greasing
- 2 tbsp light brown sugar
- 150g gruyère cheese, grated
- 250ml double cream
- 4 tbsp breadcrumbs
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Heat the oil and half the butter in a pan. Add the parsnips and sugar. Fry, turning every now and then, for 5-6 mins, until the parsnips are caramelising.
- Grease a casserole with a little butter. Layer the parsnips, tomatoes and cheese, seasoning each layer.
- Finish with a layer of cheese. Pour over the cream.
- Top with the breadcrumbs and dot with the rest of the butter.
- Cook for 40-45 mins, until the top is golden and the parsnips are soft.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
