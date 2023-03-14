Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Carrot Orzotto With Pesto Verde
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 14th March 2023 07:05
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 100g butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 700g carrots, peeled & cut into small dice
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1.5 litres veg stock
- 400g pearl barley
- a little grated fresh nutmeg (¼ tsp)
- 100g parmesan or pecorino, grated
- 2 tbsp Riverford pesto verde, or similar
- 2 tbsp good olive oil
Instruction
- Heat half the butter and all the oil in a large heavy-based pan.
- Add the onion and gently fry for 2 mins.
- Add the carrots and garlic and fry for 10 mins.
- Add the barley and nutmeg, stirring for 2 mins.
- Meanwhile, separately heat the stock to simmering point. Gradually add the stock to the barley pan, a ladle at a time, until the liquid evaporates.
- Stir constantly for approx 25-30 mins until the barley is cooked.
- Season, stir in the cheese and butter. Mix the pesto and olive oil together and drizzle over the orzotto to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
