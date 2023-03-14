  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Carrot Orzotto With Pesto Verde

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th March 2023 07:05
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 100g butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 700g carrots, peeled & cut into small dice
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1.5 litres veg stock
  • 400g pearl barley
  • a little grated fresh nutmeg (¼ tsp)
  • 100g parmesan or pecorino, grated
  • 2 tbsp Riverford pesto verde, or similar
  • 2 tbsp good olive oil

Instruction
  1. Heat half the butter and all the oil in a large heavy-based pan.
  2. Add the onion and gently fry for 2 mins.
  3. Add the carrots and garlic and fry for 10 mins.
  4. Add the barley and nutmeg, stirring for 2 mins.
  5. Meanwhile, separately heat the stock to simmering point. Gradually add the stock to the barley pan, a ladle at a time, until the liquid evaporates.
  6. Stir constantly for approx 25-30 mins until the barley is cooked.
  7. Season, stir in the cheese and butter. Mix the pesto and olive oil together and drizzle over the orzotto to serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

