Vinaigrette For Salad Leaves
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 20th July 2021 07:02
Preparation Time: 2 mins
Cooking Time: 0 mins
Serves: 2-4 Salads as starters
Ingredients
- 225ml extra virgin olive oil
- 75ml vinegar (red, white, balsamic or cider)
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Whisk together 225ml extra virgin olive oil, 75ml vinegar (red, white, balsamic or cider), 1 tbsp dijon mustard and some salt and pepper in a bowl, or shake in a jam jar. Keep in the fridge, for up to a week or two.
