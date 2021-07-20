  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
Vinaigrette For Salad Leaves

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 20th July 2021 07:02
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 2 mins
Cooking Time: 0 mins
Serves: 2-4 Salads as starters

Ingredients
  • 225ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 75ml vinegar (red, white, balsamic or cider)
  • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
  • salt & pepper

 

 Instruction
  1. Whisk together 225ml extra virgin olive oil, 75ml vinegar (red, white, balsamic or cider), 1 tbsp dijon mustard and some salt and pepper in a bowl, or shake in a jam jar. Keep in the fridge, for up to a week or two.
     

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

