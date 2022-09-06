NN12

Recipe of the Week Courgettes - Easy Ideas Author: Riverford Organics Published: 6th September 2022 06:58 They are really versatile. You can eat them raw, thinly sliced or grated; try making long courgette strips with a veg peeler for salads or pasta. Fry quickly with chilli and mint or lemon and basil. Chop into chunks and roast. Or make courgette fritters with a tangy salsa Ingredients Courgettes

Instruction Store In the fridge, for up to a week. prep No need to peel. Just chop or grate and go. courgettes go well with: Chilli, mint, basil, ricotta, lemon, dill, tomatoes, tahini, mozzarella, blue cheese, beans, feta, coriander and cumin. quick idea for the BBQ or griddle serves 4-6 Cut 6 courgettes into long strips ½cm thick, using a sharp knife or a mandolin. Brush with oil and BBQ or griddle until tender. Combine with 4 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar and a crushed clove or two of garlic. Stir in 2 tbsp chopped herbs - try basil, marjoram or oregano. Add a chopped chilli or two if you like. Leave to cool and marinate at room temperature. Use as an antipasto or to top your BBQ'd burger. Courtesy of Riverford Organics