  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Courgettes - Easy Ideas

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 6th September 2022 06:58
 Recipe of the week

They are really versatile. You can eat them raw, thinly sliced or grated; try making long courgette strips with a veg peeler for salads or pasta. Fry quickly with chilli and mint or lemon and basil. Chop into chunks and roast. Or make courgette fritters with a tangy salsa

 
Ingredients
  • Courgettes

 Instruction

 

  1. Store
  2. In the fridge, for up to a week.
  3. prep
  4. No need to peel. Just chop or grate and go.
  5. courgettes go well with: Chilli, mint, basil, ricotta, lemon, dill, tomatoes, tahini, mozzarella, blue cheese, beans, feta, coriander and cumin.
  6. quick idea for the BBQ or griddle
  7. serves 4-6
  8. Cut 6 courgettes into long strips ½cm thick, using a sharp knife or a mandolin.
  9. Brush with oil and BBQ or griddle until tender.
  10. Combine with 4 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar and a crushed clove or two of garlic.
  11. Stir in 2 tbsp chopped herbs - try basil, marjoram or oregano. Add a chopped chilli or two if you like.
  12. Leave to cool and marinate at room temperature. Use as an antipasto or to top your BBQ’d burger.

 

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies