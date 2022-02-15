NN12

Recipe of the Week Wild Garlic And Potato Soup Author: Riverford Organics Published: 15th February 2022 07:08 Increase the amount of wild garlic, if you dare! We send out the wild garlic leaves but not the flowers, as they’re too delicate to travel, so you’ll have to forage for those if you want to use them. They’re also pretty sprinkled over salads. Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 people Ingredients 2 tbsp oil for frying

1 onion, chopped

600g potatoes, peeled & diced

1.2 litres veg stock

50g wild garlic leaves, shredded

crème fraîche or double cream, to serve

wild garlic flowers (optional) Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and fry on a low heat for 8 mins, until softened without colouring. Add the potatoes and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 mins, until the potatoes are tender. Add the wild garlic leaves, reserving a few shreds for garnishing the soup. Blitz in a blender or food processor until smooth, with flecks of wild garlic leaves. Reheat in the pan, seasoning to taste. Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche or double cream, a few shreds of wild garlic and a few wild garlic flowers, if you have them.

