River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Strawberry & Elderflower Bubbly Jellies

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 5th July 2022 06:08
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 70 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1 bottle luscombe elderflower bubbly, chilled in the fridge
  • 200g strawberries, cut into quarters or sliced, chilled in the fridge
  • 1x 12g sachet gelatine powder (or a 6.5g pack of vegetarian gel)

 

Instruction
  1. Pour 120ml just-boiled water into a large heatproof jug or bowl.
  2. Stir in the gelatine, mixing well to dissolve all the powder. If it doesn’t all dissolve, put in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, and stir until it does.
  3. Add 450ml elderflower bubbly and stir well (you get to drink the rest!).
  4. Divide the strawberries between your bowls. Pour over the elderflower mixture. Wait for a minute or two to let the mixture settle, then dab away any froth with kitchen paper.
  5. Chill until set, approx 1 hour.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

