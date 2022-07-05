Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Strawberry & Elderflower Bubbly Jellies
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 5th July 2022 06:08
Preparation Time: 70 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 bottle luscombe elderflower bubbly, chilled in the fridge
- 200g strawberries, cut into quarters or sliced, chilled in the fridge
- 1x 12g sachet gelatine powder (or a 6.5g pack of vegetarian gel)
Instruction
- Pour 120ml just-boiled water into a large heatproof jug or bowl.
- Stir in the gelatine, mixing well to dissolve all the powder. If it doesn’t all dissolve, put in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, and stir until it does.
- Add 450ml elderflower bubbly and stir well (you get to drink the rest!).
- Divide the strawberries between your bowls. Pour over the elderflower mixture. Wait for a minute or two to let the mixture settle, then dab away any froth with kitchen paper.
- Chill until set, approx 1 hour.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.