Fresh Tomato Soup With Tapenade Toast
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 19th July 2022 06:37
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 1 hour 25 mins
Serves: 2-3 people
for the tapenade:
Ingredients
- 1 pack Riverford black kalamata olives, pitted
- 2 tbsp capers, soaked in a small bowl of water for 20 mins, then drained
- 2 anchovies
- 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
- leaves from 3 thyme sprigs
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley, plus more
- juice of ½ lemon, more to taste
- approx 5 tbsp good olive oil
- slices of ciabatta, griddled or toasted
Instruction
- Fry the onion gently in oil in a large pan for 10 mins until soft and translucent.
- Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the tomato purée and vinegar. Stir for 1 min.
- Add the tomatoes and sugar. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.
- Make the tapenade: it’s easiest to blitz the olives, capers, anchovies, garlic and thyme in a food processor, then add the parsley, lemon juice and just enough oil to make a rough paste. Season to taste (you’ll need little or no salt).
- Alternatively, pound the olives etc in a pestle and mortar, then stir in the lemon and oil. Blend the soup in a processor until smooth.
- Strain through a sieve, then return to the pan. Mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp water to make a paste.
- Add to the soup, with the bay leaf and stock. Season with salt and pepper, then simmer for 15 mins.
- Check the seasoning.
- Spread a little tapenade onto toasted ciabatta, sprinkle over a little extra parsley, then serve with the soup.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
