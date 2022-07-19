NN12

Recipe of the Week Fresh Tomato Soup With Tapenade Toast Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th July 2022 06:37 Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 1 hour 25 mins

Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients for the tapenade:

1 pack Riverford black kalamata olives, pitted

2 tbsp capers, soaked in a small bowl of water for 20 mins, then drained

2 anchovies

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

leaves from 3 thyme sprigs

1 tbsp chopped parsley, plus more

juice of ½ lemon, more to taste

approx 5 tbsp good olive oil

slices of ciabatta, griddled or toasted



Instruction Fry the onion gently in oil in a large pan for 10 mins until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the tomato purée and vinegar. Stir for 1 min. Add the tomatoes and sugar. Cover and simmer for 1 hour. Make the tapenade: it’s easiest to blitz the olives, capers, anchovies, garlic and thyme in a food processor, then add the parsley, lemon juice and just enough oil to make a rough paste. Season to taste (you’ll need little or no salt). Alternatively, pound the olives etc in a pestle and mortar, then stir in the lemon and oil. Blend the soup in a processor until smooth. Strain through a sieve, then return to the pan. Mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp water to make a paste. Add to the soup, with the bay leaf and stock. Season with salt and pepper, then simmer for 15 mins. Check the seasoning. Spread a little tapenade onto toasted ciabatta, sprinkle over a little extra parsley, then serve with the soup.

for the tapenade: Courtesy of Riverford Organics