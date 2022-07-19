  • Bookmark this page

Fresh Tomato Soup With Tapenade Toast

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th July 2022 06:37
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 1 hour 25 mins
Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients
for the tapenade:
  • 1 pack Riverford black kalamata olives, pitted
  • 2 tbsp capers, soaked in a small bowl of water for 20 mins, then drained
  • 2 anchovies
  • 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
  • leaves from 3 thyme sprigs
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley, plus more
  • juice of ½ lemon, more to taste
  • approx 5 tbsp good olive oil
  • slices of ciabatta, griddled or toasted


Instruction
  1. Fry the onion gently in oil in a large pan for 10 mins until soft and translucent.
  2. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the tomato purée and vinegar. Stir for 1 min.
  3. Add the tomatoes and sugar. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.
  4. Make the tapenade: it’s easiest to blitz the olives, capers, anchovies, garlic and thyme in a food processor, then add the parsley, lemon juice and just enough oil to make a rough paste. Season to taste (you’ll need little or no salt).
  5. Alternatively, pound the olives etc in a pestle and mortar, then stir in the lemon and oil. Blend the soup in a processor until smooth.
  6. Strain through a sieve, then return to the pan. Mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp water to make a paste.
  7. Add to the soup, with the bay leaf and stock. Season with salt and pepper, then simmer for 15 mins.
  8. Check the seasoning.
  9. Spread a little tapenade onto toasted ciabatta, sprinkle over a little extra parsley, then serve with the soup.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

