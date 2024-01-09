Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Braised Savoy With Pancetta
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 9th January 2024 06:44
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- knob of butter, approx 25g
- 1 piece of Riverford pancetta (250g), cut into 2cm dice
- 1 onion, peeled & finely diced
- 2 carrots, peeled & finely diced
- 2 celery sticks, finely diced
- 1 bay leaf
- 6 sage leaves, finely shredded
- 1 medium savoy cabbage, outer leaves removed, quartered
- 1 pack (500ml) Riverford ready-made chicken stock
Instruction
- Melt the butter in a heavy-based casserole style pan, one with a lid.
- Add the pancetta and fry, stirring now and then, until browned.
- Turn the heat to low, add the onion, carrots and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 mins (this helps render the fat in the pancetta down).
- Add the bay leaf, sage and cabbage wedges.
- Pour in the stock and season with salt and pepper. Bring up to a simmer, cover and cook for approx 20 mins, until the cabbage is tender.
- Check the seasoning before serving.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
