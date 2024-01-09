  • Bookmark this page

Braised Savoy With Pancetta

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th January 2024 06:44
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 people

 

Ingredients
  • knob of butter, approx 25g
  • 1 piece of Riverford pancetta (250g), cut into 2cm dice
  • 1 onion, peeled & finely diced
  • 2 carrots, peeled & finely diced
  • 2 celery sticks, finely diced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 6 sage leaves, finely shredded
  • 1 medium savoy cabbage, outer leaves removed, quartered
  • 1 pack (500ml) Riverford ready-made chicken stock

Instruction
  1. Melt the butter in a heavy-based casserole style pan, one with a lid.
  2. Add the pancetta and fry, stirring now and then, until browned.
  3. Turn the heat to low, add the onion, carrots and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 mins (this helps render the fat in the pancetta down).
  4. Add the bay leaf, sage and cabbage wedges.
  5. Pour in the stock and season with salt and pepper. Bring up to a simmer, cover and cook for approx 20 mins, until the cabbage is tender.
  6. Check the seasoning before serving.


Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

