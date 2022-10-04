  • Bookmark this page

Kale, Chorizo And Potato Hash

Published: 4th October 2022
 Recipe of the week

You can substitute any cabbage for kale here, or even sliced Brussels sprouts. To make a complete supper dish, top with a poached egg. You could also substitute cooked chicken or corned beef for the chorizo

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 300g kale
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 300g chorizo sausage, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 500g cooked potatoes, cut into 2cm dice

Instruction
  1. Strip the kale leaves from their central ribs and blanch them in a large pan of boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain well, refresh in cold water and drain again. Squeeze out excess water and chop roughly.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the chorizo and cook over a medium heat for 10 minutes, until just starting to brown. Remove the chorizo with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the chorizo fat in the pan and cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the diced potatoes, turn up the heat to get some colour in them and cook for 5 minutes, turning the potatoes until browned all over.
  3. Return the chorizo to the pan with the kale and cook slowly for another 10 minutes, until well mixed and thoroughly heated through. Season and serve.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

