Kale, Chorizo And Potato Hash
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 4th October 2022 06:27
You can substitute any cabbage for kale here, or even sliced Brussels sprouts. To make a complete supper dish, top with a poached egg. You could also substitute cooked chicken or corned beef for the chorizo
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 300g kale
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 300g chorizo sausage, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 500g cooked potatoes, cut into 2cm dice
Instruction
- Strip the kale leaves from their central ribs and blanch them in a large pan of boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain well, refresh in cold water and drain again. Squeeze out excess water and chop roughly.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the chorizo and cook over a medium heat for 10 minutes, until just starting to brown. Remove the chorizo with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the chorizo fat in the pan and cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the diced potatoes, turn up the heat to get some colour in them and cook for 5 minutes, turning the potatoes until browned all over.
- Return the chorizo to the pan with the kale and cook slowly for another 10 minutes, until well mixed and thoroughly heated through. Season and serve.
