Recipe of the Week Venison And Ale Casserole Or Pie Author: Riverford Organics Published: 24th November 2020 06:31 Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients 30g butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

650g good quality diced venison

1 generous tbsp seasoned plain flour

200ml strong ale

100ml beef stock (or strong chicken stock)

1 level tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp vinegar (cheap balsamic is good)

1 bouquet garni

1 level tbsp beer mustard, or similar



Instruction Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3. Melt the butter in a heavy casserole dish and fry the onions and garlic over a medium heat until lightly golden. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Toss the diced venison in seasoned flour and brown in the remaining butter - you may have to do this in two batches. When all the meat is browned, return the onions and previously browned batch of venison to the casserole. Pour in the ale and stock, and scrape around the pan to incorporate the meat juices and flour into the sauce. Now add the vinegar, sugar, mustard and the bouquet garni, cover and place in the oven, stirring occasionally. After 90 minutes, check the seasoning and discard the bouquet garni. For a pie, tip into a suitable dish, top with puff, flaky or rough puff pastry, increase the oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4 and bake until the pastry is cooked. Serve with celeriac mash and savoy cabbage.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/