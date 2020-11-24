  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Venison And Ale Casserole Or Pie

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 24th November 2020 06:31

 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients
  • 30g butter
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 650g good quality diced venison
  • 1 generous tbsp seasoned plain flour
  • 200ml strong ale
  • 100ml beef stock (or strong chicken stock)
  • 1 level tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (cheap balsamic is good)
  • 1 bouquet garni
  • 1 level tbsp beer mustard, or similar


Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3. Melt the butter in a heavy casserole dish and fry the onions and garlic over a medium heat until lightly golden.
  2. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Toss the diced venison in seasoned flour and brown in the remaining butter - you may have to do this in two batches.
  3. When all the meat is browned, return the onions and previously browned batch of venison to the casserole.
  4. Pour in the ale and stock, and scrape around the pan to incorporate the meat juices and flour into the sauce.
  5. Now add the vinegar, sugar, mustard and the bouquet garni, cover and place in the oven, stirring occasionally.
  6. After 90 minutes, check the seasoning and discard the bouquet garni.
  7. For a pie, tip into a suitable dish, top with puff, flaky or rough puff pastry, increase the oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4 and bake until the pastry is cooked.
  8. Serve with celeriac mash and savoy cabbage.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies