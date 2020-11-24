Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Venison And Ale Casserole Or Pie
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 24th November 2020 06:31
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Serves: 6 people
Ingredients
- 30g butter
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 650g good quality diced venison
- 1 generous tbsp seasoned plain flour
- 200ml strong ale
- 100ml beef stock (or strong chicken stock)
- 1 level tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp vinegar (cheap balsamic is good)
- 1 bouquet garni
- 1 level tbsp beer mustard, or similar
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3. Melt the butter in a heavy casserole dish and fry the onions and garlic over a medium heat until lightly golden.
- Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Toss the diced venison in seasoned flour and brown in the remaining butter - you may have to do this in two batches.
- When all the meat is browned, return the onions and previously browned batch of venison to the casserole.
- Pour in the ale and stock, and scrape around the pan to incorporate the meat juices and flour into the sauce.
- Now add the vinegar, sugar, mustard and the bouquet garni, cover and place in the oven, stirring occasionally.
- After 90 minutes, check the seasoning and discard the bouquet garni.
- For a pie, tip into a suitable dish, top with puff, flaky or rough puff pastry, increase the oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4 and bake until the pastry is cooked.
- Serve with celeriac mash and savoy cabbage.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.