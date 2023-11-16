  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sarah Pope's Apple Tart

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th November 2023 07:27

 Recipe of the week

This simple to make, fragrant dessert is very good eaten with cream or a dollop of crème fraîche. The slight almond of the amaretti biscuits in the base sets the apples off to perfection.

 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  40 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

for the base:

  • 100g plain flour
  • 50g butter
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 40g crushed amaretti biscuits


for the filling:

  • 700g Bramley apples
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp melted butter

 

 


Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6.
  2. To make the base put all the base ingredients in a food processor and process to a fine breadcrumb consistency. Press into the base of a nine inch loose-bottom tin.
  3. For the filling Slice the apples and arrange in an attractive pattern on top of the base. Brush the apples with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Bake for 30-40 minutes.


Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

