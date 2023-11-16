Sarah Pope's Apple Tart
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 16th November 2023 07:27
This simple to make, fragrant dessert is very good eaten with cream or a dollop of crème fraîche. The slight almond of the amaretti biscuits in the base sets the apples off to perfection.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
for the base:
- 100g plain flour
- 50g butter
- 50g caster sugar
- 40g crushed amaretti biscuits
for the filling:
- 700g Bramley apples
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp melted butter
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6.
- To make the base put all the base ingredients in a food processor and process to a fine breadcrumb consistency. Press into the base of a nine inch loose-bottom tin.
- For the filling Slice the apples and arrange in an attractive pattern on top of the base. Brush the apples with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Bake for 30-40 minutes.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
