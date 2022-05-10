Strawberry scone cake
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 10th May 2022 07:36
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
• 250g self-raising flour
• 50g soft unsalted butter, cut into small dice
• 50g caster sugar
• Pinch of salt
• About 150ml milk
• 200g crème fraîche
• 200g mascarpone
• A few drops vanilla essence
• 2 tsp icing sugar
• 200g fresh strawberries, sliced
• Few mint leaves to garnish (optional)
• Icing sugar, for sifting
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Lightly butter a 20cm cake tin.
- Sieve the flour into a large bowl. Add the butter and using your fingertips, rub the flour and butter together until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and salt and stir to combine.
- Gradually add the milk, stirring until the mixture forms a soft dough. Transfer the mixture to a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth.
- Lightly flour a rolling pin and gently roll out until just the size of the tin. Gently press the mixture into the tin and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until risen, golden and just firm to the touch.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes. Remove from the tin and transfer to a wire cooling rack. Leave to cool.
- Using a sharp knife, carefully level off the top.
- Put the crème fraîche, mascarpone, vanilla essence and 2 teaspoons of icing sugar into a large bowl and beat gently to combine. Spread over the cake.
- Pile on the sliced strawberries. Finish with a few sprigs of mint to garnish and some sifted icing sugar.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.