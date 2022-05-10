NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Strawberry scone cake Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th May 2022 07:36 This delectable giant scone of a cake makes for the ultimate cream tea. After you've got over the pleasure of the first strawberries of the year, which are difficult not to eat straight out of the punnet, it's a very good way of making a few of them go a long way.







Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 8





Ingredients This delectable giant scone of a cake makes for the ultimate cream tea. After you've got over the pleasure of the first strawberries of the year, which are difficult not to eat straight out of the punnet, it's a very good way of making a few of them go a long way. • 250g self-raising flour

• 50g soft unsalted butter, cut into small dice

• 50g caster sugar

• Pinch of salt

• About 150ml milk

• 200g crème fraîche

• 200g mascarpone

• A few drops vanilla essence

• 2 tsp icing sugar

• 200g fresh strawberries, sliced

• Few mint leaves to garnish (optional)

• Icing sugar, for sifting

Instruction Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Lightly butter a 20cm cake tin. Sieve the flour into a large bowl. Add the butter and using your fingertips, rub the flour and butter together until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and salt and stir to combine. Gradually add the milk, stirring until the mixture forms a soft dough. Transfer the mixture to a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Lightly flour a rolling pin and gently roll out until just the size of the tin. Gently press the mixture into the tin and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until risen, golden and just firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes. Remove from the tin and transfer to a wire cooling rack. Leave to cool. Using a sharp knife, carefully level off the top. Put the crème fraîche, mascarpone, vanilla essence and 2 teaspoons of icing sugar into a large bowl and beat gently to combine. Spread over the cake. Pile on the sliced strawberries. Finish with a few sprigs of mint to garnish and some sifted icing sugar.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.