Potterspury’s Cock Inn wins award at The Stars of Stonegate Pub Partner Awards 2022

Author: Georgia Mackey Published: 11th December 2022 09:53

Potterspury’s Cock Inn has won the award for Best Newcomer at The Stars of Stonegate Pub Partners Awards 2022.

Business Partner, Tracey Clarke has been at the Cock Inn since 2020 and since stepping foot in the pub, knew it was the perfect place for her. When she started, she had lots of ideas of how to make the pub a great space for the local community, and since implementing her ideas the Cock Inn is thriving and supported by many members of the community. Tracey truly offers something for everyone including live music nights, themed nights and a great drinks range. As well as the pub being a space to come and relax and have fun with friends and family, Tracey also welcomes those who are looking for a space to celebrate special events, sharing and making customers special moments.

The customer experience is important to Tracey and the team, which is why they pride themselves on great service and making the environment friendly and welcoming, acknowledging everyone who walks through the door.

Tracey and the pub team do all they can to support those in the community and have undertaken various activities to support charities and local causes. Looking to next year, The Cock Inn is launching a fundraising venture with Potterspury Pre-School this month and will be trying to raise money for the local school over 2023.

Tracey commented: “I am so pleased to have picked up the award for best newcomer, this really means so much to me and the team. I knew the pub had a real potential to be a space for everyone in the community and am so lucky that everyone got involved in making it what it is today. Our customers mean so much to us and want to thank you for continually visiting us and supporting what we do. My team are also a huge part of the pub and all the work they do is brilliant, I am so happy it has been recognised. I am excited to see what the future holds for the Cock Inn and look forward to engaging with more members of the community.”

The Stars of Stonegate Pub Partners Awards recognise all the talent across its leased and tenanted estate, celebrating the exceptional work and dedication that has gone into making their businesses a success. Finalists spanned across ten categories, including Best Community Pub, Lifetime Achievement and Pub of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held at Coombe Abbey and welcomed the finalists, members of their pub teams and their Regional Managers, along with the judges and Operations Board.

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “Congratulations to all of our Stars of Stonegate who have won awards and those who were nominated, you should all be very proud of your achievements and efforts.

“All of our Pub Partners are committed to growing their businesses and are actively involved with their local communities, putting their pubs are the heart of them. We support our Pub Partners at every step of their business journey and work with them to provide the support their businesses need. It is humbling to hear and celebrate so many success stories within our estate. At Stonegate Pub Partners we aim to raise the bar on the Great British pub for our people, guests and communities, through great offerings and brilliant community spaces.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.