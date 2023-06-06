  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Ladies Club Day 2023

Published: 6th June 2023 14:33

The sun shone down on the ladies and girls of Neston, who walked proudly holding high their traditional flower staffs.

An annual procession steeped in history, Ladies Club Day is the event which marks the start of summer in Neston. Held on the first Thursday of June each year, this year's event took place last week on 1 June 2023.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

Neston's is the oldest Female friendly Society in the UK and 2023 is the 209th year that members and residents have walked through the streets in front of a local crowd.

The Scots Guard Association pipe bandCredit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Scots Guard Association pipe band.

Neston air filled with flowers for one special day.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston air filled with flowers for one special day.

Following tradition the procession gathered at the Malt Shovel pub, and made its way toward St Mary & St Helen Parish Church for the usual church service. The Scots Guard Association pipe band led the charge once again, concluding ultimately at the Royal British Legion on Chester Road, where walkers enjoyed Afternoon Tea.

Lady Patroness Rosemary Cornah with local representatives from CWAC Council and Neston Town Council.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Lady Patroness Rosemary Cornah with local representatives from CWAC Council and Neston Town Council.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor for Neston, Keith Millar, who is also Secretary of the Neston Female Society, walked alongside Lady Patroness, Rosemary Cornah. Also taking part were MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, Justin Madders, Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins, and Member for Parkgate, Cllr Martin Barker.

Neston Town Councillor and Mayor, Steve Wastell also walked in the parade, alongside society members, friends, local businesspeople and community representatives.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography.

As always, a huge thank you to the Neston Female Society, Neston Town Council, and Neston Community Youth Centre.

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this and various other community events throughout the year, please contact NCYC by email to info@nestoncyc.org.uk..

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup. The blessing at The Cross in the heart of Neston town centre.

We hope you enjoy our selection of photos of the day. If you have a picture you would like us to publish, please send it by email to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Family Salon Dene dressed up for the occassion.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Family Salon Dene dressed up for the occassion.

As always, our heartfelt thanks to contributing photographers Bernard Rose (link opens Twitter), and David Sejrup.

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup

If you or your little (or not so little) girl walked in this year's procession, there may well be a lovely stock photo. Please get in touch if you would like to enquire further.

Credit: David Sejrup. Entrertainers walking high above the procession.Credit: David Sejrup. Entrertainers walking high above the procession.

Neston Ladies Club Day is a staple in the June calendar and here at AboutMyArea/CH64 we have covered the events of the day since our inception in 2008. See the coverage in our Best of Neston section.

Credit: David Sejrup. The Scots Guard Association pipe band in Neston, 2023.Credit: David Sejrup. The Scots Guard Association pipe band in Neston, 2023.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies