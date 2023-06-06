Neston Ladies Club Day 2023

Published: 6th June 2023 14:33

The sun shone down on the ladies and girls of Neston, who walked proudly holding high their traditional flower staffs.

An annual procession steeped in history, Ladies Club Day is the event which marks the start of summer in Neston. Held on the first Thursday of June each year, this year's event took place last week on 1 June 2023.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

Neston's is the oldest Female friendly Society in the UK and 2023 is the 209th year that members and residents have walked through the streets in front of a local crowd.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Scots Guard Association pipe band.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston air filled with flowers for one special day.

Following tradition the procession gathered at the Malt Shovel pub, and made its way toward St Mary & St Helen Parish Church for the usual church service. The Scots Guard Association pipe band led the charge once again, concluding ultimately at the Royal British Legion on Chester Road, where walkers enjoyed Afternoon Tea.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Lady Patroness Rosemary Cornah with local representatives from CWAC Council and Neston Town Council.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor for Neston, Keith Millar, who is also Secretary of the Neston Female Society, walked alongside Lady Patroness, Rosemary Cornah. Also taking part were MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, Justin Madders, Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins, and Member for Parkgate, Cllr Martin Barker.

Neston Town Councillor and Mayor, Steve Wastell also walked in the parade, alongside society members, friends, local businesspeople and community representatives.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

As always, a huge thank you to the Neston Female Society, Neston Town Council, and Neston Community Youth Centre.

Credit: David Sejrup

Credit: David Sejrup

Credit: David Sejrup

Credit: David Sejrup

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this and various other community events throughout the year, please contact NCYC by email to info@nestoncyc.org.uk..

Credit: David Sejrup. The blessing at The Cross in the heart of Neston town centre.

We hope you enjoy our selection of photos of the day. If you have a picture you would like us to publish, please send it by email to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Family Salon Dene dressed up for the occassion.

As always, our heartfelt thanks to contributing photographers Bernard Rose (link opens Twitter), and David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup

If you or your little (or not so little) girl walked in this year's procession, there may well be a lovely stock photo. Please get in touch if you would like to enquire further.

Credit: David Sejrup. Entrertainers walking high above the procession.

Neston Ladies Club Day is a staple in the June calendar and here at AboutMyArea/CH64 we have covered the events of the day since our inception in 2008. See the coverage in our Best of Neston section.

Credit: David Sejrup. The Scots Guard Association pipe band in Neston, 2023.

