Neston Village Fair 2023

Published: 6th July 2023 17:04

The Neston Village Fair was a smaller affair in 2023, but the atmosphere was just as enjoyable as ever.



On the morning of Saturday, 1 July, Neston Parish Church Bell Ringers announced on social media: "As usual we be ringing prior to the opening. A quarter peal is being attempted, starting at noon." And so the village fair at Comrade's Field was back in full swing.

The fair, which showcases the best of Neston, had a timetable of entertainment from local clubs, organisations, performers, and schoolchildren. The lineup included Woodfall Lane School Choir, Little Actors Theatre Co & InterACT Youth Theatre, Simple Folk Irish Band, Oakleigh Elizabeth Dance Academy, Neston High School Samba Band, and local musician Gabriel Roberts.

The town mayor, Councillor Stephen Wastell represented Neston and was joined onstage by this year's Rose Queen Josie Tanczos and her attendants: Emma McDonough and Faye Barrat; all three girls attend Neston Primary School.

The Big Bubble Man once again proved very popular with the little ones.

A grand raffle took place, with the main prize being £200, donated by Vista Abode estate agents.

Numerous community organisations ran stalls or organised activities, including but not limited to: Neston Nomads Football Club, Neston Civic Society, Royal Air Force Neston (2375) Air Cadets, Neston Earth Group, Parkgate Society, Elephant Collective, Rotary Passport Club, and more.

Keith Moores, Chair of the Neston Village Fair Committee, shared with us: "... that the Village Fair Committee extend a big thank you to the Rose Queen and Her attendants, the Neston Town Mayor, Cllr Stephen Wastell for opening the Fair, to all the acts who performed so magnificently, the stall holders, and all the volunteers who helped set up, on the afternoon and after to clear away. Also a big thank you to all their sponsors and advertisers for the support they have given to the event.They hope that everyone had a splendid afternoon."

We first covered the popular annual Neston Village Fair when AboutMyArea/CH64 was born, in 2008. Since then, every year has been celebrated in our Best of Neston section, save the pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the event go to the good causes who took part in the day. Another great community day, well done to all of the volunteers, particularly the Village Fair Committee. If you would be interested in finding out more about volunteering ahead of next year's event, please get in touch with the committee by email. Every hour helps.

Did you take any photos on the day that you would like us to share with the CH64 community? Please email them to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

Related Content: Neston Village Fair 2008 onwards (reports and photos).

