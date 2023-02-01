  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Crown Green Bowling Club

Published: 1st February 2023 17:51

Neston Crown Green Bowling Club play at the Civic Hall, Hinderton Road, Neston

It is one of the most successful local clubs and is keen to promote the game within the community and attract new players.

CREDIT: Unsplash

So, if you are an experienced player looking for a new venue, if you've never played but are interested in taking up a new sport, or if you would like to find out more and come along to ‘have a go', just contact the club's Secretary, Bill, on 07939 544062 for details.

No experience is necessary - equipment and training can be provided - and we welcome all players and newcomers over the age of 16.

Neston has 4 teams: 2 afternoons veterans team (playing for 2 different leagues), 1 evening and a ladies team.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Help

Report this article as inappropriate
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies