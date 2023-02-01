Neston Crown Green Bowling Club

Published: 1st February 2023 17:51

Neston Crown Green Bowling Club play at the Civic Hall, Hinderton Road, Neston

It is one of the most successful local clubs and is keen to promote the game within the community and attract new players.

So, if you are an experienced player looking for a new venue, if you've never played but are interested in taking up a new sport, or if you would like to find out more and come along to ‘have a go', just contact the club's Secretary, Bill, on 07939 544062 for details.

No experience is necessary - equipment and training can be provided - and we welcome all players and newcomers over the age of 16.

Neston has 4 teams: 2 afternoons veterans team (playing for 2 different leagues), 1 evening and a ladies team.

