Neston Community Cyber Centre

Published: 30th July 2021 10:06

Cyber Buddies providing help with a range of tasks and problems, since 2001.



Neston Community Cyber Centre has been operating in Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre since 2001.

Started with government funding, the centre has been supported over the years by Neston Town Council, West Cheshire College, Project Rural Matters, Local Housing Associations, The Fair Shares Trust, and currently Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC).

The centre is staffed by volunteer Cyber Buddies, who help computer members with a range of tasks and problems. We can help you with problems or advice with Desktop PCs and Laptops, Android tablets and smart phones, iPhones, and iPads.

We have 9 networked PCs all with solid state drives and FAST Broadband/WiFi, currently running Microsoft Windows 10. The networked PCs run a range of software, including:

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Publisher)

Internet browsers (Internet Explorer, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Chrome)

Corel Paint Shop Pro

Adobe Photoshop

Family Tree Maker

We also have a dedicated Linux PC.

There are also two ‘state of the art' printers - an HP PageWide Pro (bought with help from Neston Town Council) and a LEXMARK high quality A3/4 colour laser printer (funded through a generous donation from one of our members). We also have three Epson scanners, with which documents/ photos can be scanned for sending by email.

The Cyber Centre also provides free wireless internet to registered members, so that members with their own laptop or tablet can come in to seek help with using them, or just to connect to the internet.



Cyber Buddies, each with their own various skills, are on hand at every session, and can help you with a whole range of tasks like:

Job applications and CVs

Booking flights and holidays (you book at your ‘own risk')

Setting up email accounts

Government or local council websites (for example renewing your driving licence online), researching your family history using a variety of websites including ancestry.co.uk and findmypast.co.uk

Downloading and editing your digital photo(s)

Advice on problems with your own Laptops or PC (Windows or Apple)

Using Tablet computers (Apple or Android) - if you have a new Tablet and would like to know more about what it can do, make an appointment with one of our Buddies who deals with Tablets.

Becoming a Member of Neston Cybercentre

Registration is completely free to residents of Neston, Little Neston, Ness, Parkgate, Willaston, Burton and Puddington, all we ask is for members to make a small voluntary donation towards our costs if they find the service useful. There is a simple form to complete recording name, address, date of birth and ethnicity and this information is shared with Cheshire West Adult Learning Services who give us a grant for helping anyone who wants to start using technology and the internet.

Cyber Centre members must be over the age of 16 - anyone under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult member. Members from outside the CH64 area are also welcome; we do ask them to make a voluntary donation towards our running costs.

Opening Hours

Monday 9.30 am - 12 pm.

Tuesday 9.30 am - 12 pm - 5 pm.

Wednesday 9.30 am - 12 pm - 5 pm.

Thursday 10 am - 12 pm - 5 pm.

To contact us just call in at the Neston Community Cyber Centre, situated in the Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre, Park Street, Neston (opposite the Brewers Arms), phone us on 0151 336 7784 during session times or you could also email us nestonccc@gmail.com or visit our website.

Perhaps you would you like to be a Cyber Buddy?

We are looking for volunteers who want to become Cyber Buddies, happy to provide additional support during busy sessions, or who want to open up additional sessions. If you would like more information about becoming a Cyber Buddy, then please email us and let us know or phone 0151 336 7784 during session times. There is also a ‘Contact Us' link on our website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.