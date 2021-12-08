Neston Probus Club

Published: 8th December 2021 20:47

Neston Probus Club, perhaps the second oldest Probus club in the world, is a gentleman's luncheon club for retired and semi retired men who are sympathetic to the objectives of the club.

The Neston club was formed in 1967, within a year of the first Probus club being formed, and is probably the second oldest in the world. There are now an estimated four thousand clubs, spread over both hemispheres of the globe, and Neston Probus Club can truly claim historical significance.

Club members enjoying socialising in November 2021.

Probus History

The word Probus comes from the first three letter of PROfessional and BUSiness and is the Latin word from which 'Probity' is derived. The inaugural luncheon of the first PROBUS club took place on the 2nd March 1966 and was formed under the chairmanship of the late Harold Blanchard

The object was to provide a club for retired business men who had not had an opportunity to make social contacts in their own area, perhaps due to the hours they had spent commuting or working out of the area.

There are now over two thousand clubs in Great Britain and Ireland, and many more elsewhere in the world. There is no national governing body and each club is autonomous, making its own rules and decisions.

Neston Probus Club

Neston Probus Club was formed in 1967 and is one of the oldest clubs in the country. It was originally created as a luncheon club for retired managers, professionals and businessmen. However, to bring the club more in line with the changes in society; membership was expanded to include retired or partially retired professionals, businessmen and persons who have been engaged in a managerial or supervisory position; or is otherwise deemed to be a suitable applicant.

We are self-funding, independent and exist simply to promote fellowship and social contact between our members.

Neston Probus Club is owned by the members, has no charitable objective, is non-profit making and has no affiliation to any political or religious group.

We meet on the second Monday of every month to enjoy a lunch followed by a talk from speakers with varied and wide-ranging topics of interest, in the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, Parkgate, perhaps the best corporate entertaining facility in the CH64 area.

In addition to the more semi-formal meetings, the club has an ongoing programme of outings to which the members are invited to bring their partners and guests. In the past, these have included visits to historic buildings, manufacturing processes, flower shows and canal trips.

If you are a retired or partially retired professional, business person who have been engaged in a managerial or supervisory position and would like to meet new and interesting people, why not join us.

Our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

November 2021



The November Probus Dinner which was held on 8th November, the speaker was Ken Pye. Under his personal branding of Discover Liverpool, Ken is a frequent contributor to journals, magazines, and newspapers, and is a respected local historian. As well as being an entertaining, expert, and frequent after-dinner and group speaker, Ken is also a broadcaster for both radio and television. He is the official historian for Radio City, and has a weekly local history slot on BBC Radio Merseyside, every Thursday morning at 10.30am.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.