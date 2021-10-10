  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Map of Neston

Neston RBL Indoor Bowling Club

Published: 10th October 2021 18:40

How about trying Indoor Bowls? It's friendly, social and competitive!

indoor bowls

Whether you are an experienced outdoor bowler looking to play throughout the winter or a complete novice, you are welcome to come along and give it a try.

Beginners are given full tuition and all new indoor bowlers can have use of the club's bowls.

We currently play on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9.30pm, from September to May, based at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road.

Why not come and see what it's all about - and have a go! There's no obligation.

 

For more information please contact either Jenny Wright on 07831726341, Graham Gotts on 07712409972, or Martin Critchley on 07866889675.

