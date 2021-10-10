Neston RBL Indoor Bowling Club

Published: 10th October 2021 18:40

How about trying Indoor Bowls? It's friendly, social and competitive!

Whether you are an experienced outdoor bowler looking to play throughout the winter or a complete novice, you are welcome to come along and give it a try.

Beginners are given full tuition and all new indoor bowlers can have use of the club's bowls.

We currently play on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9.30pm, from September to May, based at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road.

Why not come and see what it's all about - and have a go! There's no obligation.

For more information please contact either Jenny Wright on 07831726341, Graham Gotts on 07712409972, or Martin Critchley on 07866889675.

Report this article as inappropriate